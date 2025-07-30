CPI member demands withdrawal of Agniveer Scheme

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) CPI member P Sandosh Kumar on Wednesday demanded withdrawal of the Agniveer scheme, drawing attention to the martyrdom of Agniveer Murali Naik, who laid down his life during Operation Sindoor.

Participating in the special discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha, he argued that despite this ultimate sacrifice, his family is not eligible for pension or long-term benefits under the Agniveer scheme, calling it a national shame.

"The Agnipath recruitment scheme not only disrespects the sacrifices of our soldiers but also weakens the very structure of our armed forces. The Communist Party of India demands its immediate withdrawal and calls upon the government to fill the over one lakh sanctioned vacancies in the armed forces in a meaningful, secure, and dignified manner," Kumar said.

The CPI MP also pointed out that all political parties, including the CPI, were united in their resolve against terrorism and supported Operation Sindoor.

He asked about diplomatic or geopolitical pressure that might compel the Modi government to halt the Operation midway. PTI RSN MR