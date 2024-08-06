CPI member targets govt for its 'contradictory approach' towards renewables' promotion

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) CPI Rajya Sabha member Sandosh Kumar P on Tuesday hit out at the 'contradictory approach' of the government towards promotion of new and renewable energy and wondered if its power policy was dictated by Adani Group.

In a discussion on the working of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in the Rajya Sabha, he said while the government is talking about promotion of new and renewable energy on one side, it is also promoting conventional energy on the other side.

"For example, the share of coal to our power basket is already 50 per cent. We are now adding capacity to our coal plants. Recently, 13.9 GW coal fixed power plant was installed...It means we are promoting coal on one side and Adani, sometimes I doubt whether Adani Group is dictating the power policy of our government," he said.

Further, the member from Kerala said,"A top official of the Adani (group) recently stated that India will continue to import coal in the coming years also. So how can they state it? The point which I would like to make is that can we promote coal imports like this?" Asking when will India stop coal imports, he said,"In addition to this we are starting new coal plants also in this country. At the same time, we are talking about new and renewable energy. This contradictory approach must be revisited." He asked the ministry to seriously introspect on the matter.

Taking part in the discussion, Fauzia Khan (NCP) pointed out that the 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' for rooftop solar is free only in the name but there is nothing free in it as it is a subsidised scheme.

Acknowledging that the scheme would help those who are staying in areas where there is irregular power supply, she said farmers have to go to banks and apply for loan and only after that the subsidy is sanctioned.

She noted that it has become very difficult for farmers to get loans from banks.

Khan said due to delay in update of data by the government after loan waivers, CIBIL scores of farmers have been totally spoiled and no bank is ready to give them loans.

She asked the government to address the issue saying unless it is not done the scheme will remain only on paper.

Haris Beeran (IUML) stated that the scheme needs to be widened so as to reach more people who cannot afford huge expenditure on power consumption but said the support from the government needs to be enhanced.

"For an ordinary household when a solar plant of at least 3kW is to be installed the cost comes to around Rs 3 lakh and the subsidy given on this account is very minimal. This needs to be increased to at least 50 per cent so that more and more people are motivated to switch over to this alternate form of energy," he noted.

M Thambidurai (AIADMK) drew attention of the government to the potential of coastline of Tamil Nadu for creating wind energy.

BJP members Amar Pal Maurya, Sanjay Seth, Darshana Singh and Mithlesh Kumar highlighted various achievements of the Modi government in the last decade towards promotion of new and renewable energy.

They blamed previous governments led by Congress for not taking steps to improve power supply in rural areas and also not taking up steps to tap the potential of renewable energy such as solar rooftop to solve people's problems.

Birendra Prasad Baishya of AGP asked the government to give priority to Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh for solar projects as these areas get plenty of sunshine throughout the year.

Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena pointed out that though several projects in renewable space were sanctioned for Maharashtra, many of those were yet to commence operations on ground.

Mahua Maji (BJD) and various BJP members -- Brij Lal, Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde , Deepak Prakash and Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai -- also participated in the discussion. PTI MSS RKL ANU