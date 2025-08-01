CPI (ML) Liberation MP writes to Shah, raises concern over 'detention centers' in Delhi, Gurugram

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) CPI (ML) Liberation MP Raja Ram Singh has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention over the reports of detention centres operating in Delhi and Gurugram to hold alleged illegal migrants.

In a letter dated July 31, the party questioned the directives or statutes that authorise the creation and use of these centres for a "prolonged detention" of individuals.

"I write to express deep concern over disturbing reports of detention centres operating in Delhi and Gurugram where Bengali-speaking migrants from West Bengal and Assam have been detained under questionable circumstances," Singh said.

"Under what legal provision are these detention centres/holding centres being operated?" he asked.

The Left party also asked for data on total detainees, the number of verified Indian citizens released, and the number of deportations ordered.

Raja Ram Singh said numerous detainees, including families, children, and the elderly, have reported being picked up arbitrarily, denied access to legal help, food, medical assistance, and subjected to humiliation and abuse.

"Complaints include confiscation of documents, forced detention despite valid documents like Aadhaar and voter IDs, and yet (they) are being asked to provide proof of their citizenship," the lawmaker said.

"Similarly, there are reports of serious torture and extortion of Bengali-speaking migrants, especially from Assam. These actions constitute grave violations of not only fundamental rights of citizens but also human rights," he said.

Raja Ram Singh said multiple incidents indicate that individuals were targeted solely for speaking Bengali, implying that language is being equated with foreignness.

"Is speaking Bengali now treated as a criminal act in India? This raises deeply worrying concerns about linguistic and religious identification. How does the Government address the perception and reality of targeting based on language or religion?" he wrote in the letter.

"I request your urgent response to these issues and immediate steps to halt unconstitutional detentions," the leader added.