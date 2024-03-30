CPI (ML) Liberation nominates three-time MLA Vinod Singh from Koderma LS seat

Ranchi, Mar 30 (PTI) The CPI (ML) Liberation on Saturday named three-time MLA from the Bagodar seat, Vinod Kumar Singh, for the Koderma Lok Sabha constituency in Jharkhand.

Singh’s name was announced by the party’s state secretary Manoj Bhakt in presence of politburo member Janardan Prasad and central committee member Suvendu Sen at its office here.

“He will contest the polls as an INDIA bloc candidate, as his name was declared after consent from the coalition partners in Jharkhand. As per the seat-sharing understanding, the CPI (ML) Liberation will contest the Koderma seat,” Bhakt told PTI.

Though leaders of the bloc had claimed that a seat-sharing agreement has been finalised for all the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, a formal announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

According to the initial understanding, the Congress would contest from seven seats and the JMM from five. The RJD and CPI(ML) would field candidates in one seat each.

The Congress has already announced its candidates in three seats – Khunti, Lohardaga and Hazaribag.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in Jharkhand in four phases on May 13, 20, 25 and June 1.

Koderma will go to polls on May 20. Around 57.72 lakh electors, including 28.03 lakh women voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the constituency.

The BJP has already named its candidates for 13 seats, which include seven new faces. Annapurna Devi will contest from Koderma on a BJP ticket for the second time. PTI SAN RBT