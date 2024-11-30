CPI (ML) Liberation not to seek ministerial berth in Hemant Soren cabinet: Dipankar Bhattacharya

Ranchi: The CPI (ML)-Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Saturday said that they would not seek ministerial berth in the newly elected Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand.

Advertisment

He said they would extend full support to the Soren government in its every right step and fulfil the guarantees given to the people during the election campaign.

"CPI (ML) L will not put any pressure for ministerial berth in the cabinet. We just have two legislators. So, we do not think we are ready for such responsibility. When we will have eight to ten legislators, we will take the responsibility," Bhattacharya told media persons here.

CPI (ML) L contested four seats as part of the INDIA bloc in the recently concluded Jharkhand assembly elections and managed to win two seats.

Advertisment

Bhattacharya said, "We will extend our full support to the government for its every right step and fulfil the guarantees. Government is one front, while the struggle is another front. CPI (ML) L will continue to fight against wrong ideology, lies, hatred and corporate loot. We will be working to unite the society." On the offer for ministerial berth, Bhattacharya said that there was no such offer in his knowledge.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren assumed office after taking oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony here on Thursday.

The CM, after the first cabinet meeting on Thursday, told the reporters that expansion of his cabinet would be done shortly.

Advertisment

The JMM-led alliance last week stormed to power in Jharkhand for the second time in a row, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-led NDA managed 24 seats.