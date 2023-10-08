CPI (ML) Liberation to launch nationwide protests against 'intimidation of media, opposition'

Patna, Oct 8 (PTI) CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Sunday announced that his party will be holding week-long protests across the country in protest against alleged intimidation of opposition leaders and journalists critical of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference here, Bhattacharya said the decision to hold protests from October 9 to 15 was taken during a central committee meeting of the party.

"We took serious note of the manner in which those running the portal NewsClick were booked under the stringent UAPA on the basis of a mere two lines that appeared in a New York Times report. Even those who contributed articles were picked up for interrogation. Equating journalism with terrorism sets a dangerous precedent," Bhattacharya said.

He expressed concerns over reports that the journalists who were questioned by the police were asked about their coverage of farmers' stir and anti-CAA protests and pointed out that confiscation of laptops and mobile phones reminded him of the "hounding of social activists in the Bhima Koregaon case, in which one of the arrested social activists, Stan Swamy, died in jail following an illness that was made worse by old age and incarceration".

Advertisment

"For two years, an ED investigation against NewsClick has remained inconclusive. In the Bhima Koregaon case, activists were framed on the basis of incriminating material planted into their confiscated devices with the help of the Israeli software Pegasus. We fear that similar tactics will be employed in the NewsClick case," alleged Bhattacharya.

He also deplored the recent crackdown on leaders associated with Aam Aadmi Party, TMC and DMK, which rule Delhi, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu respectively, and are a part of the anti-BJP INDIA coalition.

"The week-long protests will also be against the politics of vendetta. Moreover, as a constituent of INDIA, the CPI (ML) Liberation is committed to making all efforts for strengthening the coalition ahead of the Lok Sabha polls," said Bhattacharya.

Advertisment

The CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary, whose party supports the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar from the outside, also said that the recently released caste survey data "speak a lot" though there was a need for more data to find out the respective economic condition of different social groups.

"For long, on the basis of the 1931 census, it was believed that the OBC population would be around 52 per cent. Now, it turns out that the proportion is 63 per cent. Moreover, nearly 37 per cent of people belong to the extremely backward classes. In this respect, the figures speak a lot and highlight the need for a nationwide caste census," said Bhattacharya.

He charged the ruling BJP at the Centre with having "subverted the system of reservations in more ways than one" and called for a need to "take a fresh look at our approach towards social justice".

Advertisment

"In the government sector, reservations have been bypassed in lateral entry. The 10 per cent EWS quota, to which we have always been opposed, militates the very idea of affirmative action for the historically unprivileged sections of the society. Besides, there has been unbridled growth of the private sector which allows no reservations," the CPI (ML) Liberation leader said.

He also said the party took note of the fresh Israel-Palestine conflict and asked the Modi government "not to make the mistake of equating it with insurgency witnessed in some parts of India and take a foreign policy decision on the basis of this flawed vision".

"It is a political problem, arising out of decades-old military occupation of Palestinian territory by Israel. India should press for restoration of peace without appearing to be in the Israeli camp," said Bhattacharya.

He also disclosed that the party was making efforts to ensure "quick" settlement of seat-sharing among INDIA partners in Bihar, where the anti-BJP coalition is called 'Mahagathbandhan' or Grand Alliance. PTI NAC ACD