CPI MLA Mukundan threatens to contest as independent in Nattika constituency

Thrissur (Kerala), Mar 9 (PTI) CPI's candidate selection process has entered rough weather with sitting Dalit MLA C C Mukundan from Nattika on Monday openly declaring that he would contest as an independent following reports that he was denied a party ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The CPI has almost completed candidate selection for the 25 seats it contests as part of the LDF, and reports indicate that former MLA Geetha Gopi may be fielded from Nattika instead of Mukundan.

Nattika is a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency in Thrissur district and a stronghold of the CPI, having won the Assembly seat there for several years.

Mukundan is widely accepted by voters due to his clean image in the constituency.

Speaking to PTI, Mukundan said he was not considered due to the party infight.

"I don’t support the vested interests of certain party leaders in the district and the state. I also understand there are caste-related issues behind not considering me," he said, though he did not substantiate the allegation further.

Mukundan said he is not a party fundraiser, which is another reason for denying him the ticket and selecting Gopi.

"They want funds, and I cannot provide them like others. So they have selected a candidate who can provide money," he claimed.

He alleged that Gopi had faced several allegations, following which she was denied a ticket in the 2021 election.

"It is due to the interest of certain leaders that she is brought back again. But the people who believe in the party will stand with me," he said.

He admitted that he is in discussions with UDF leaders.

"Yes, several leaders have contacted me. But I want to contest the election as an independent. Decisions in this regard will be taken soon," Mukundan said.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, the MLA said even if the party does not give him the ticket, he would contest the election.

"I will be there as a candidate," he said.

He said that even though there were several allegations against Gopi, the party was considering her as a candidate again, and the matter should be probed.

"Yes, I feel hurt. Till yesterday, I was working for the party," he said.

When asked whether he would continue in the CPI, Mukundan said that if he takes any stand against the party, disciplinary action would be expected. "Before that, I will make a decision," he said.

The CPI leadership is yet to respond to Mukundan’s allegations.

Gopi, on the other hand, told reporters that she would do as directed by the party and that others' remarks would not affect her.

"The verdict in Nattika will be decided by its people," she said.

Gopi said she had been the MLA for Nattika for 10 years and that people knew her well.

"I believe that the changes I brought here will be remembered by the people and they will accept me. The party is with me," she said.

Gopi refused to comment on Mukundan’s allegations and said that a CPI district council meeting will be held on Tuesday, where all matters will be discussed.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told the media that Mukundan had spoken to him recently.

"We are very good friends, and I speak to him regularly in the Assembly. Yesterday, he contacted me to say he was denied the ticket. I asked him about his plan and told him to contact me if any decision is taken," he said.

Chennithala said no move had been made to bring Mukundan to the UDF and added that Gopi was also a good friend.

"Let us see what Mukundan decides. I cannot give any opinion as decisions are taken by the party. Even Gopi is from a poor background, and I don’t believe in the allegations," he said.

The CPI, a prominent ally in the LDF after the CPI(M), will contest 25 out of the 140 Assembly seats in the upcoming election.

The state committee meeting on Sunday reached a consensus, and an official declaration of candidates is expected soon. PTI TBA TBA KH