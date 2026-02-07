CPI MP alleges denial of central aid for Wayanad landslides

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the Centre had denied adequate assistance to Kerala following the devastating landslides in Wayanad district in July 2024.

In his letter, Kumar said the landslides in Chooralmala, Mundakkai and nearby areas of Meppadi panchayat had claimed over 400 lives, displaced thousands of families and caused damage worth several hundred crores of rupees.

He alleged that despite repeated requests from the Kerala government and appeals by him and several MPs from the state, the Union government "refused to provide any special package or grant assistance, displaying a shocking insensitivity to human suffering".

He also alleged that the Centre chose to extend assistance only in the form of a loan which he said was insufficient in the humanitarian crisis.

The MP said this exposes the limits of the BJP's politics, which did not hesitate to use a disaster and widespread misery as a tool to financially choke a state and its people "solely because Kerala has consistently rejected the BJP's agenda".

The CPI leader said the LDF government in Kerala undertook rehabilitation measures on its own and that permanent houses and rehabilitation colonies for the affected families were nearing completion.

A federal system cannot function if disaster relief is determined by "political considerations" rather than constitutional duty, he said.

"The Union government is obligated to treat all states and all citizens equally in times of crisis," he said.

He urged the Union home minister and the NDA government to uphold federal responsibility and ensure that disaster relief is not influenced by "political considerations", stressing that all states must be treated equally in times of crisis.