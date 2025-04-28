CPI MP demands special Parliament session on Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Communist Party of India MP P Sandosh Kumar has written to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, urging him to convene a special session of Parliament on the Pahalagan terror attack.

Kumar, a CPI MP from Rajya Sabha, said the special session would allow members across party lines to come together to mourn the loss and express the will of the nation.

Kumar said the attack did not only cause immense sorrow to the victims' kin, but also shook the "collective conscience of our nation." "In these difficult times, it is imperative that our Parliament – the supreme voice of the people – comes together in solidarity to express our profound grief, pay homage to the victims and reiterate our nation's unyielding resolve against terrorism," he said.

"In view of the magnitude of this tragedy, I urge you to consider convening a Special Session of Parliament at the earliest. Such a session would allow Members across party lines to come together in one voice to mourn the loss, to express the will of the nation and to send a clear and strong message that India remains united, resilient and resolute against those who seek to harm us through acts of terror," he said.

Kumar said Parliament should rise above political divides to embody the spirit and aspirations of the people.

"At this moment of national mourning, a collective expression of solidarity from the highest forum of democracy would be both timely and necessary," he said.

He urged the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry to give the request "due consideration." On April 22, terrorists in Pahalgam gunned down 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

An all-party meeting was called by the government on April 24 after the Pahalgam attack.