CPI MP raises concerns over 'one nation, one fertiliser' scheme, branding with PM's photograph

New Delhi: CPI MP Binoy Viswam has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concerns over the naming of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janurvarak Pariyojna (PM-BJP), and questioned the 'one nation, one fertiliser' scheme for using the PM-BJP branding and printing PM's photograph on fertiliser.

In a letter, Viswam said farmers deserve clarity, choice, and transparency in choosing fertilisers.

He said the rationale behind unifying all fertilisers under one name is "unclear." "Both public and private fertiliser companies have worked in the sector.

A single name for all these fertilisers not only diminishes the identity and value these companies have built but may also lead to confusion among farmers who rely on specific products for specific needs.

"Moreover, the decision to print 'PM-BJP' prominently on fertiliser bags raises further concerns. The abbreviation "BJP" in the name and logo, which also represents the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, can easily be misconstrued as a political branding exercise, especially with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024," he said.

He said the choice of the term "PM-BJP" appears driven by political consideration. Such a move, he said, undermines the faith of the public in the impartiality of governance and is as an attempt to utilise taxpayers' money for political propaganda.

"Our nation's farmers deserve clarity, choice, and transparency when choosing fertilisers. Imposing a single branding, and that too with clear political overtones, not only diminishes their choices but can also lead to questions about the quality and efficacy of the products. Our farmers are the backbone of our nation, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that their interests are placed above all else.

"In light of the above, I urge you to reconsider the "One Nation, One Fertiliser" policy to allow companies to maintain their individual identities and trust among consumers. I further urge you to immediately remove the "PM-BJP" branding from fertiliser bags to ensure there is no perception of political bias," he said.