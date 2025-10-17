CPI MP seeks probe into death of RSS worker, sexual abuse allegations within RSS

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar on Friday wrote to NHRC Chairman V Ramasubramaniam, demanding an independent inquiry into the death of an RSS worker in Kerala and allegations of sexual abuse within the organisation.

In a letter addressed to the NHRC chief, the Rajya Sabha MP said the circumstances surrounding the death of Anandu Aji, allegedly by suicide, and the "serious" human rights violations, warrant an "immediate, independent, and transparent inquiry" under the supervision of the commission.

Aji, a software engineer from Thampalakkad in Kottayam district, was found dead at a lodge in Thampanoor on October 9. A day later, a scheduled Instagram post appeared on his account in which he allegedly held the RSS responsible for his death and accused a man close to his family of sexually abusing him from a young age.

Aji was an activist of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and belonged to a family long associated with the organisation.

"The tragic death of Mr. Anandu Aji... and the grave revelations made in his final social media post alleging sexual abuse by multiple members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), call for the urgent intervention of the National Human Rights Commission," Kumar said.

"His public statement, naming specific RSS functionaries and referring to incidents of repeated abuse in RSS camps, has sent shockwaves across Kerala and beyond. The contents of his testimony reveal not merely an isolated personal tragedy but suggest the existence of a larger, organised, and deeply exploitative culture operating within certain sections of the organisation," he said.

Kumar said the circumstances surrounding the RSS worker's death and the "serious" human rights violations alleged therein warrant an immediate, independent, and transparent inquiry under the supervision of the commission.

"It is therefore earnestly requested that the NHRC constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or direct an appropriate agency to conduct a time-bound and impartial probe into both the immediate circumstances of Mr. Aji's death and the wider network of sexual exploitation and coercion alleged within the RSS," he said.

Kumar said all individuals named by the deceased in his post should be brought within the ambit of investigation, and every effort must be made to ensure witness protection, confidentiality, and psychological assistance to potential survivors who may come forward.

"The inquiry must not only focus on establishing criminal culpability but also examine whether there exists a systematic pattern of abuse, intimidation, and institutional shielding of offenders within the organisation and its affiliated structures," he said.

He said the "deeply distressing case underscores the urgent need for national attention to the functioning and internal culture of such organisations that often operate beyond public scrutiny." "A fearless and sensitive inquiry by the NHRC will serve as a strong affirmation of India's commitment to human rights and justice, ensuring that those in positions of influence do not escape accountability for acts of sexual violence and exploitation," he said, urging the commission to take immediate cognisance of this matter and initiate an independent inquiry without delay. PTI AO RHL