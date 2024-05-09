CPI MP urges PM to direct probe by central agencies against Adani, Ambani

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of having a "deal" with "Ambani and Adani," Communist Party of India leader Binoy Viswam on Thursday wrote to the PM urging him to direct central agencies like CBI, ED, and the IT-Department to "probe the wrongdoings" of the industrialists.

In a letter addressed to Modi, Viswam said an entire session of Parliament was washed out amid opposition's demand for a debate on the Hindenburg report, which had accused the Adani group of engaging in large-scale stock price manipulation.

"While speaking at an election rally in Karimnagar, Telangana on 8th of May, 2024, you accused two businessmen of donating 'tempo-loads' of black money to a particular political party. These two business houses, the Adani Group and the Ambani-led Reliance Group have roused controversies before due to business malpractices and were frequently accused of crony capitalism," Viswam said.

"Their proximity to you also came to light in the form of you using their planes etc. They both were awarded several contracts and projects in controversial manners," he said.

"It also needs reminding here that when a group named Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group of very serious business malpractices, your party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, defended the Adani Group staunchly. You may remember that an entire session of Parliament washed out due to the treasury bench's stout refusal to discuss the Adani wrongdoings and denying a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe," he said.

The CPI MP said it is "heartening" that as the Head of the Government, the PM has finally accepted the "malpractices, lobbying, hoarding of black money and attempts to influence elections by Adani and Ambani." "In light of the serious accusations made by none other than the Prime Minister of India, I urge you to direct agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (IT) authorities to thoroughly probe the wrongdoings by Adani and Ambani and unearth the hoards of black money from them, as you claimed is in their possession," he said.

He also said BJP leaders who defended them should also apologise to the country for misleading claims, "contrary to your own assertion on the existence of "tempo-loads" and 'bags' of black money with these corporates." "Failure in probing these serious charges levelled by yourself would be seen as siding with corruption and cronyism, contrary to the interests of our country. Entire country awaits decisive action from your side on corruption, black money and cronyism," he said.

Modi had on Wednesday for the first time during the Lok Sabha elections accused the Congress of having a "deal" with "Ambani and Adani", and asked if the party has received "tempo loads of black money" from the two industrialists for its leader Rahul Gandhi to stop "abusing" them.

Gandhi had on Wednesday dared PM Modi to have the CBI or ED initiate a probe into whether businessmen Adani and Ambani sent black money to his party and taunted him saying if Modi was speaking from his "personal experience." PTI AO AO VN VN