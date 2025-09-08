CPI MP writes to Home Minister seeking special package for flood-hit Punjab

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release a special relief package for Punjab as devastating floods have marooned the state in recent days.

Kumar, who recently visited affected villages in Fazilka district, described the destruction as "overwhelming".

"Entire stretches of farmland lie submerged, the crop loss is complete, cattle have perished, and homes have been reduced to rubble. Families are stranded in waterlogged localities, their livelihoods destroyed, and with stagnant water all around, the danger of disease looms large," he said in a letter to Shah.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) MP said what struck him the most was "the despair in the eyes of farmers who have lost everything and the helplessness of families searching for shelter and sustenance".

Kumar lauded the efforts of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, and volunteers, including those from the CPI, for providing food, medicine, and shelter to the affected families.

He stressed that routine allocations would not suffice and called for a comprehensive package covering crop and cattle losses, destruction of homes, rehabilitation of displaced families, and measures to prepare for the next cropping season.

"Punjab requires immediate release of substantial relief funds well beyond routine allocations, along with a comprehensive package that covers the full extent of crop and cattle losses, destruction of homes and livelihoods, and rehabilitation of displaced families," he said.

Punjab is facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades, which has claimed 48 lives while crops on 1.76 lakh hectares have been damaged. PTI AO AO OZ OZ