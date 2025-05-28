CPI MP writes to parties demanding support for impeachment of Justice Varma

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has written to all political parties seeking their support in bringing an impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma, who has been indicted by a Supreme Court-appointed probe panel after the discovery of burnt cash from his residence in Delhi.

According to a statement issued by the Parliamentary party of Communist Party of India (CPI), Kumar has written to the presidents of all political parties.

"If proven true, these allegations are not only a gross betrayal of public trust but also a serious affront to the integrity of our judicial institutions," Kumar said in his letter, and urged all political parties to rise above partisanship and take constitutional responsibility to safeguard the credibility of India’s judiciary.

Invoking the provisions of Article 124 (establishment of Supreme Court) and Article 218 (provisions concerning removal of judges) of the Constitution to initiate impeachment proceedings, the CPI MP said, "The legislature cannot be a silent spectator when such grave questions of judicial propriety and public accountability are raised." He also called for a “nationwide political dialogue on making the judiciary more accountable, inclusive, and socially representative.” Kumar added that the judiciary continues to remain opaque in its appointments and largely unrepresentative in terms of caste, gender, and regional diversity.

"Our courts must reflect the plural character of Indian society. Accountability mechanisms for the higher judiciary are long overdue. What we are facing today is not an isolated case of alleged corruption—it is a systemic failure that demands both institutional reform and democratic will," he said. Government sources on Tuesday said the Centre is weighing the option of bringing in Parliament an impeachment motion against Justice Varma.

Sources said an impeachment motion in Parliament, which meets next during the Monsoon Session starting in the second half of July, is an obvious choice if Justice Verma, who was repatriated from Delhi High Court to Allahabad High Court after the unsavoury incident, does not resign on his own.

The then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna had written to the president and the prime minister, recommending his impeachment.

An official source added that a formal process for the action against Varma has not begun yet, and government would take opposition parties into confidence before taking any action.

Varma has claimed innocence, denying any link to the cash that was discovered following a fire at his outhouse.