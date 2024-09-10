CPI (M)'s pseudo-secularism exposed, alleges Congress in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 10 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Kerala on Tuesday accused the ruling CPI(M) of 'hypocrisy' over secularism, saying its alleged links to a controversial 'kafir' screenshot issue and ties with RSS have exposed its 'pseudo-secular' facade.

Attacking the Marxist party-led government over the raging row on the meeting between an IPS officer and a senior RSS leader, the Congress said its long-drawn allegations about the unholy nexus of the Left party and the BJP have come true now.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan alleged that some of the names of persons, who were part of a coterie controlling the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), have been exposed and more would come out soon.

"Through the propagation of kafir screenshots during the Lok Sabha poll campaign, the meeting of ADGP Ajith Kumar with the RSS leader last year to hand over the message of the CM, and the disruption of Thrissur Pooram, the mask of pseudo secularism of the CPI (M) has been stripped away," he said while addressing a press conference in Dubai.

Through the 'kafir" screenshot row, the Marxist party had tried to gain political advantage, he claimed.

The 'kafir' campaign controversy involves a social media post that asked Vadakara voters to reject LDF candidate K K Shailaja, calling her a 'kafir' (non-believer), ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Reportedly, police recently found that the post in question was circulated on some CPI(M) online pages and WhatsApp groups.

Satheesan reiterated his allegation that the ADGP had met RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale last year with a message by CM Vijayan that he could help the BJP open an account in Kerala.

According to the Congress, this move ultimately contributed to BJP candidate Suresh Gopi's landslide victory, marking the saffron party's first win in Kerala, a state traditionally dominated by the CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF.

Taking on the BJP, the LoP said that the iconic festival was disrupted by the BJP with the help of the ruling party.

The pseudo faces of the BJP and the CPI (M) had now been exposed before the people through these incidents, he added.

Referring to P V Anvar MLA's allegations targeting the CMO and the police, Satheesan said though the ruling LDF legislator has been challenging the CM and his office, Vijayan and the CPI(M) could not even reject the allegations raised by him.

Nilambur legislator Anvar's grave allegations against Vijayan's private secretary P Sasi and IPS officer Ajith Kumar had triggered sharp political reactions among opposition parties which demanded the immediate resignation of the CM.

The Congress leadership described Anvar's charges as "utmost serious" and "alarming" and demanded a comprehensive probe into the alleged illegal activities being held in the CMO, while the BJP urged the CM to reply to the allegations raised by the ruling front MLA.

The Left MLA also accused the IPS officer of having a role in disrupting Thrissur Pooram.

The Chief Minister last week had directed the formation of a high-level team to investigate the allegations raised against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and some police officers. PTI LGK ROH