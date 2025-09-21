CPI must emerge as a strong force that can shape India's political course: D Raja

Mohali (PB), Sep 21 (PTI) Communist Party of India general secretary D Raja on Sunday said the Left party must be strengthened at all levels so that it emerges as a strong force that can decide and shape the country's political course.

He attacked the BJP-led Central government, asking people to "throw it out of power".

Raja was addressing a rally here to mark the commencement of the 25th CPI Congress, which will continue till September 25 in Chandigarh.

Over 800 delegates are expected to take part in the CPI Congress, which coincides with the party's centenary.

Raja spoke about the issues that will be taken up at the party congress.

"We will discuss how to unite the Left, communist and secular democratic forces, and how to put up a strong collective fight. As long as the BJP remains, people will be in poverty and danger. Our party congress will discuss how to safeguard the interests of workers, farmers and all the working people," he said.

Pointing to the importance of the CPI Congress, he said all political parties are looking forward to "what we are going to discuss and how we plan to build a strong peoples' movement".

For this, he said, "We need to strengthen our party. Our red flag must fly high. The CPI must be strengthened at all levels in villages and towns." Raja said a strong CPI is "the guarantee for democracy, saving the constitution, fighting for the livelihoods of people." In the delegate session, the congress will discuss politics and the organisation, he said.

"Let us pledge to build a strong CPI. A CPI that emerges as a strong force to reckon with, a force that can decide and shape the political course of the country," Raja said.

"The CPI Congress will give a message of hope and confidence to people. People should be inspired to come forward on the streets to fight against the fascist government," he said.

Raja said the 25th CPI Congress is taking place at a critical time in history.

"We have a BJP government headed by Narendra Modi. After he became the prime minister, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has become very aggressive," he said.

Raja noted that both the CPI and RSS were formed in 1925. Narrating the CPI's "supreme sacrifices", he asked what the RSS has done in the last 100 years.

"Our history is not an ordinary one, but one of supreme sacrifices. In Punjab, our party stood in the forefront to unite people from all sections of society. Punjab is known for its revolutionary movements and activities. It was (the legendary freedom fighter) Bhagat Singh who raised the slogan 'Inquilab Zindabad'; now this slogan is reverberating across the country -- from Manipur to Maharashtra and from Kanyakumari to Kashmir," he said.

Raja said the CPI fought to liberate the country from colonial rule. "If India is independent today, it is because of the sacrifices made by the CPI," he said.

Raja questioned the role of the RSS.

"Did the RSS fight against the British rule? The French rule? The Portuguese rule? Where was the RSS (back then)? It is an irony of history that today a right wing political party, the BJP, has captured power and the RSS has become very aggressive," Raja alleged, adding, "RSS is a fascist organisation. It wants to convert India into a theocratic nation." The Left leader pointed out that after Modi became the prime minister, he promised to formulate policies in accordance with 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (with all, for development of all).

"Now everyone knows that the Modi government is not 'sabke saath'. It is only 'corporate offices ke saath'. It is not with the poor, farmers or labourers," Raja said, asking where are the two crore jobs the Modi government promised.

"Ten years have passed. How many crores of jobs have been created? Modi does not have an answer. He promised to bring back black money from foreign countries and give Rs 15 lakh to every citizen. Did you get it?" he asked the gathering.

Farmers had to protest to make the government withdraw the three farm laws that were against their interests, he said, "Modi promised the MSP (minimum support price). Ask Punjab farmers if they got the MSP. We have to understand this is what the Modi government is," he said.

He said the Constitution drafted by B R Ambedkar defines India as the country of everyone.

"India is a secular democratic republic. It is not the country of one religion alone, but the RSS says so. The Constitution defines our country as a welfare state, which guarantees means of livelihood to all people. The Modi government does not want it to be a welfare state but a fascist state," he alleged, adding that this is why the CPI is fighting against Modi and his government.

"If at all, we have to save the Constitution, nation and democracy. We have to throw the BJP out of power. That is why we say 'Desh Bachao, BJP Hatao' (Save the nation, throw out BJP)," said the CPI leader.

On devastation caused by floods in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, Raja said the respective state governments and the Centre must extend all possible help to the affected people.

CPI national secretary Amarjit Kaur, Punjab CPI secretary Bant Singh Brar and other leaders also addressed the gathering. PTI CHS VSD RUK RUK