CPI nominates P P Suneer for Rajya Sabha seat

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 10 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (CPI), a key partner in the CPI(M)-led LDF, on Monday decided to field its leader P P Suneer in one of the two Rajya Sabha seats where the victory of the Left parties is ensured.

Party state secretary Binoy Viswom announced the candidature of Suneer, the assistant secretary of the party in the state who contested against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, shortly after a meeting of the LDF constituents decided to give seats to the CPI and the Kerala Congress (Mani).

Hailing from a traditional communist family in north Kerala, Suneer is the chairman of the housing board.

The Kerala Congress (M) is likely to field its chairman, Jose K Mani, in the seat allotted to it.

The election process for filling the three Rajya Sabha seats vacated by CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem, Mani, and CPI's Viswam will begin on June 3.

One vacant seat will go to the Congress-led UDF, and it was allocated to its key partner IUML.

The party has already nominated senior lawyer Haris Beeran for the post.

Earlier, in the LDF meeting, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) gave its Rajya Sabha seat to the Kerala Congress (M), and it was decided that the CPI will contest another seat.

The decision was made in the LDF meeting attended by its leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, and CPI state secretary Binoy Viswom.