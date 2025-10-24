CPI, other LDF constituents kept in 'dark' when Kerala govt signed PM SHRI MoU: Binoy Viswam

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24 (PTI) The CPI, a key partner in Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), publicly criticised the CPI(M)-led government on Friday for signing an MoU for the PM SHRI Schools scheme without consulting the alliance.

Binoy Viswam, the CPI's state secretary, said that the party and other LDF constituents were kept "in the dark" about the decision. He characterised the move as a "breach of the front's collective discipline".

Viswam, speaking to reporters here after a secretariat meeting of the CPI, said that there were no discussions about the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) in the Cabinet till date, despite which the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of the project was signed in "unusual haste".

"Why this unusual haste, and for what? This is the question in everyone's minds," he said.

He further said that the CPI cannot understand the logic behind keeping LDF constituents in the dark about PM SHRI MoU and the assurances given to the state as part of it.

Viswam questioned how the LDF can move forward if the front takes decisions without any discussions or consultations and by keeping constituent parties in the dark.

A sharp rift has emerged within Kerala's ruling CPI(M)-led left front after the state General Education Department signed an agreement with the Centre to join the PM SHRI Schools scheme, drawing fierce criticism from its key ally, CPI.