CPI stalwart Nallakannu dead, CM Stalin announces full state honours for funeral

Chennai, Feb 25 (PTI) Veteran leader of the CPI and freedom fighter, R Nallakannu died here on Wednesday at a government hospital where he had been treated for age-related ailments.

He was aged about 101, party sources said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, paying glowing tributes, announced full state honours at the funeral of the departed leader. Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum, paying rich tributes to the Left leader.

A Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital bulletin said that despite intensive care, Nallakannu passed away at 1.55 PM on February 25, 2026, following failure of all vital organs.

There had been fluctuations in the health status of the CPI leader, who had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit on February 1 following illness, it said.

Nallakannu's intensive care was managed by a multidisciplinary team during his 24-day long hospitalisation. However, "from early this morning," he gradually became unresponsive to medicines and his condition rapidly deteriorated, the Madras Medical College-Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital said in the bulletin.

In his condolence message, Stalin heaped praise on Nallakannu as an uncompromising fighter who slogged for the freedom of the nation. The CPI leader had always remained firm in the belief that the Communist and the Dravidian ideologies were comrades that must function as double-barrelled gun for social change.

The CM hailed the Left leader for having dedicated his life for the welfare of the working class. Former chief minister M Karunanidhi honored Nallakannu by presenting him the Ambedkar Award.

Stalin said: "It was my great fortune to have the opportunity to confer the 'Thagaisal Thamizhar' (Distinguished Tamil) Award on comrade on behalf of our Dravidian model government." Recalling that he had remarked during Nallakannu's centenary celebrations that the Left leader "lived as the Communist movement itself" resonated in his memory. Also, the memory of Nallakannu, who lived his life entirely for the masses, shall forever remain etched in the hearts of the people.

Furthermore, the CM said: "My deepest condolences to his grieving family members, relatives, and all comrades of the Communist movement who mourn the loss of our comrade... let us bid farewell with full state honours—paying our solemn respects—to our distinguished Tamil, our dear comrade."