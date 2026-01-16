CPI state secy terms Sabarimala gold loss accused Sankara Das as 'ideal Communist'

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 (PTI) CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam on Friday said that former TDB member K P Sankara Das, arrested in the Sabarimala gold loss cases, was an "ideal Communist" who would knowingly do no wrong.

Viswam told reporters that everyone in the party knows that Das will not do any wrong deliberately.

"He is an ideal Communist. But, we do not know if any inadvertent mistake was made by him. So, let the investigation go on," he said.

At the same time, he said that anyone found to be in the wrong during the investigation will not be protected by the CPI or LDF.

Das was on Wednesday arrested from a private hospital here in the two cases of loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Kerala High Court.

He is at present still hospitalised.

So far, the SIT has arrested 12 people, including two former TDB presidents, in connection with the case. PTI HMP KH