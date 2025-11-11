CPI to hold nation-wide protest on Nov 18 on crimes against women, minorities, Dalits

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Communist Party of India will hold a nation-wide protest on November 18 on issues of equality and justice, party General Secretary D Raja said, claiming that atrocities against women, Dalits and minorities are increasing.

The Left party would hold demonstrations across the country to highlight issues related to incidents of crimes against women, Dalits and minorities.

"Atrocities against these sections which are already vulnerable are increasing. Even a Supreme Court justice observed that women are the largest minority in the country," Raja told PTI.

He was referring to an observation by Justice B V Nagarathna of the top court, who observed that women who form 48.44 per cent of the country's population are the largest minority in India, while hearing a petition on 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' -- a law for providing reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies.

"India is a secular, democratic republic... But the way minorities are attacked, it is challenging the idea of India," Raja said.

"To uphold Constitutional principles and ideas of social justice and equality, our party has given this call for a protest across the country on November 18," he said. PTI AO ARI