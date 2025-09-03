CPI to protest in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur against attack on 2 Christian nuns

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (CPI) will hold a protest in Narayanpur of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, demanding an FIR to be filed in the attack on two Christian nuns, who were arrested on charges of human trafficking and conversion, and later released on bail.

In a statement, the Left party said it "strongly condemns the continued communal attacks on minorities and tribals in Chhattisgarh, and the complete failure of the BJP government to uphold constitutional rights".

"More than three weeks after the shameful assault on two nuns from Kerala and three young tribal girls from Narayanpur at Durg Railway Station, not a single FIR has been registered against the aggressors from the VHP and Bajrang Dal," the CPI said in a statement.

It alleged that the victims continue to face harassment, humiliation and intimidation instead. This exposes the deep communal bias of the administration and its collusion with the Sangh Parivar outfits, it further alleged.

"The CPI is clear that this struggle is not just about one incident — it is a fight for the dignity of all adivasis, for freedom and justice," it said.

The CPI announced that it will hold a massive dharna and gherao of the Narayanpur Collectorate on Thursday. "A memorandum will also be presented to the governor of Chhattisgarh, demanding immediate registration of FIRs against the culprits, protection and justice for the three girls and an end to communal attacks on tribals and minorities," the party said.

Catholic nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis, both from Kerala, along with Sukaman Mandavi, were arrested at the Durg railway station on July 25, following a complaint from a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three girls from Narayanpur and trafficking them. They were arrested and later released on bail by a special court in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on August 2. PTI AO AO KSS KSS