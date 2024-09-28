CPI toughens stand in ADGP-RSS leaders meeting row

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 28 (PTI) With the Left government in Kerala yet to take action against senior IPS officer M R Ajithkumar over his controversial meeting with RSS leaders, the CPI on Saturday said that the ADGP of law and order does not deserve to continue in the top post.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam and senior leader K Prakash Babu indicated that the state government could not delay its decision with regard to the IPS officer over his controversial meeting with some senior RSS leaders.

"An ADGP, who is meeting well-known RSS leaders, cannot continue to be in charge of law and order of the LDF-ruled Kerala...that is CPI's stand...that is our strong stand," Viswam told reporters here.

Addressing reporters here, Babu virtually rejected Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's stand that no action was needed against the ADGP until the probe is completed.

He said it was not an issue which can be probed and arrived at a conclusion.

"The ADGP's meeting with RSS leaders is a political issue," the CPI leader said.

But, the government seems to be treating the issue not as a political matter but taking into consideration it's technical aspects as well, he said.

The CPI toughened it's stance over the issue at a time when the opposition Congress and the BJP continued to target the government over it and the next session of the state Assembly is set to begin next week.

The LDF recently supported the CM's decision not to take action against ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajithkumar, who faces various allegations of wrongdoing and meeting RSS leaders, until the probe against him is completed.

As LDF MLA Anvar stepped up his attack on the ADGP from one side and the opposition Congress sought action against the IPS officer from another, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has also joined the issue recently.