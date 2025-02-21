CPI urges Kerala govt to consider ASHA workers' demands

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Feb 21 (PTI) Kerala CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam on Friday urged the state government to favourably consider the demands of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers who are holding an indefinite protest before the secretariat here for the last 11 days demanding increased honorarium and other benefits.

Talking to PTI, Viswam said the state's people had always held ASHA workers in high regard for their dedicated services to society.

"They had done tremendous service to the society during the Coronavirus period when they were called the real COVID warriors," he said.

Viswam, leader of the second-largest partner in the ruling LDF, said he hoped the government would consider their demands favourably and take positive action.

"Being a Left government, I hope a dialogue will be initiated to discuss the demands of ASHA workers to solve them," he said.

He claimed that people are witnessing the benefits given to elite sections, while the genuine demands of ASHA workers are being completely ignored.

Viswam also said the agitation is likely to be 'hijacked' by others with political motives and the government should not allow them to do so.

The ASHA workers, who are on the agitational path demanding an increase in their honorarium, retirement benefits and clearance of pending arrears, had held a ‘mega gathering’ of workers of all districts in front of the secretariat on Thursday.

They also announced that the workers would go on an indefinite strike if their demands were not met.