CPI veteran Sudhakar Reddy’s body handed over to medical college in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 24 (PTI) CPI veteran Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy’s body was donated to the state-run Gandhi Medical College in the city on Sunday evening for medical research.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu and former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu were among those who paid tributes to Sudhakar Reddy, who died here.

Wrapped in the CPI's flag, the departed leader's mortal remains were kept at the CPI State Office, Maqdoom Bhavan, where Venkaiah Naidu, Revanth Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao and other leaders paid homage.

Sudhakar Reddy (83), a former MP, died on Friday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

Amid chants of "Comrade Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy Amar Rahe" and "Lal Salaam", a large number of people and party leaders took part in the final procession to the medical college. State honours were accorded prior to the procession.

Sudhakar Reddy’s family members handed over his body to the state-run Gandhi Medical College, to be used for research by the medical students. CPI general secretary D Raja, CPI Telangana unit secretary and MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and other leaders were present.

Sudhakar Reddy, who was elected to the Lok Sabha twice, had served as the general secretary of CPI during 2012-19.

After paying last respects, Revanth Reddy said that the State Cabinet will discuss and take a decision in memory of the departed CPI national leader.

On the lines of the State Horticulture University named after Konda Lakshman Bapuji and the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift irrigation Project after S Jaipal Reddy, he said that Sudhakar Reddy's name will also be remembered permanently, a release from CMO said.

Stating that the passing away of the CPI leader is an irreparable loss for Telangana, the CM said Sudhakar Reddy lived a courageous life and fought an ideological struggle without any compromise.

Revanth Reddy remembered that the Communist leader pursued his principles strictly till he breathed his last.