CPI warns social media handles claimed to be pro-Left

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 29 (PTI) The CPI, the second-largest coalition partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, on Saturday came out against the social media handles which are claimed to be so-called pro-Left but proved to be connected to anti-social activities including gold smuggling.

The party said their role was not less in the setbacks suffered by the Left movement in recent times.

In a hard-hitting statement, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said the realisation that, those who pretend to be the protectors of the Left movement were actually the custodians of the underworld, was something which was unable to be tolerated by the Left sympathisers.

He said the Left movement could regain the trust of people only if a deliberate distance was kept from them.

The Communist movement has the responsibility to show justice to the lakhs of people who have been trusting it, he added.

Viswam's statement came in the wake of allegations that cropped up against some leaders of the ruling CPI(M) in Kannur and their alleged connections with anti-social elements involved in gold smuggling and other illegal activities and the social media handles managed by them. PTI LGK KH