CPI(M) accuses BJP of unleashing attacks on party members in Tripura ahead of panchayat polls

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The CPI(M) accused the BJP on Wednesday of unleashing a "spate of violent attacks" on its workers in Tripura in the run-up to the August 8 panchayat polls in the northeastern state and claimed that its candidates have been forcibly prevented from filing nominations.

The Left party said since the announcement of the elections to the local bodies, the CPI(M), opposition candidates and their supporters have been under relentless attacks by goons allegedly owing allegiance to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly condemns the spate of violent attacks that have been unleashed by the ruling BJP in the run-up to the three-tier panchayat elections in Tripura to be held on August 8, 2024," it said in a statement.

"Candidates of the CPI(M) have been forcibly prevented from filing their nominations by resorting to savage assaults against them and their supporters," it added.

The Left party alleged that in one such incident on July 13, Badal Shil, a CPI(M) candidate for the South Tripura Zilla Parishad, was killed by "BJP goondas".

"Scores of leaders and workers of the party have been injured and hospitalised consequent to these brutal attacks. Opposition leaders were forcibly prevented from participating in all-party meetings called by election officials at various places," the CPI(M) said.

"BJP leaders have threatened to kill any opposition candidate trying to submit nomination, vehicles carrying opposition leaders have been attacked in the presence of police personnel, prominent leaders of the party have been waylaid and attacked in several places," it alleged.

Incidents of stone pelting on CPI(M) processions and hurling of bombs on the residences of its leaders have also been reported from the state, the party said.

"Ever since the BJP won the elections to the state Assembly, it has single-mindedly pursued its agenda of annihilating the opposition in the state. In these murderous attacks launched since 2018, 30 members and workers or the party have been killed," the CPI(M) alleged.

"These intimidatory tactics have led to the creation of an atmosphere of terror in the entire state, casting aspersions on the free and fair conduct of the elections," it added.

The party demanded that adequate measures be taken to ensure that all candidates are able to file nominations and the polls are held in a free and fair manner.

The three-tier panchayat polls are scheduled to be held in Tripura on August 8 and the counting of votes will be taken up on August 12.

A six-member delegation of the Left parties met the state election commissioner on Saturday and placed a four-point charter of demands before him to ensure free, fair and peaceful panchayat polls.

The Left parties' have demanded an extension of the duration for filing nomination papers by five more days, opening counters in each district headquarters for receiving nominations, providing security escort to the candidates for filing nominations and taking suo-motu (on its own) action against those preventing the nominees from submitting their documents. PTI AO RC