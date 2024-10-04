CPI(M) accuses IUML, SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami of polarising minority community

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 4 (PTI) Kerala's ruling CPI(M) on Friday alleged that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is an ally of the Congress in the state, along with the SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami, have come together to organise people belonging to the minority community based on extreme ideological grounds.

Addressing a press conference here, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that this move by the above three parties will have long-lasting effects on Kerala's politics.

He accused these outfits of creating a situation conducive to the BJP's growth in the state.

"They are now implementing the ideology of the SDPI to organise the minorities based on extreme beliefs. Through such moves, they are preparing the ground in Kerala for the BJP's growth," Govindan said.

He alleged that the IUML, SDPI, and Jamaat-e-Islami have been working toward communal polarisation since the last parliamentary elections and that they continue these activities.

Govindan warned that the actions of these organisations could lead to the collapse of the democratic movement and resistance within the minority community.

The CPI(M) leader's statement accusing the IUML of collaborating with the SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami is seen as a shift in the Left party's stance toward the UDF ally, a change from nearly two years ago.

In 2022, the CPI(M) stated that the IUML was "not a communal party" and praised the key partner of the opposition UDF for not aligning with the Congress on the issue of the alleged actions taken by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who, according to the ruling front, was attempting to "saffronise" the universities in Kerala. PTI TGB TGB KH