CPI(M) accuses Kerala Guv, Centre of attempting to 'disrupt' education sector

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (PTI) CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Friday accused Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and the central government of "attempting to disrupt" the state’s higher education sector.

Addressing a press conference here, Govindan alleged that Arlekar's predecessor, Arif Mohammed Khan, acted to "please the RSS".

Without naming Arlekar, Govindan alleged that the current governor was also functioning on the basis of "RSS politics".

He said the move by governors to approach the Supreme Court on the issue of vice-chancellor appointments was aimed at creating uncertainty and damaging the education sector.

"These attempts failed, as the governors did not get any favourable orders from the High Court or Supreme Court. Now, the governor has asked Kerala Digital University and Kerala Technical University to pay Rs 5.5 lakh each towards the expenses of approaching the Supreme Court. But under the statute, these universities cannot make such payments,” Govindan said.

Highlighting the achievements of Kerala’s universities and colleges, he said many had secured good positions in national rankings.

Admissions to government higher education institutions increased to 41 per cent in 2020–21, while the share of female students rose to 52 per cent.

He alleged that the Centre is "attempting to disrupt the growth achieved by the state in the education sector." On the issue of suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil visiting his constituency, Govindan said the CPI(M) would not prevent him.

"Mamkootathil has become a symbol of cultural degradation. We want it to remain so," he said.

Speaking about the Election Commission’s decision to go ahead with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list, Govindan said the CPI(M) is not in favour of rushing into the process while the matter is pending before the court.

"We are not in favour of any move on the voters’ list before the court’s decision. But since the Commission has decided to proceed, the LDF, which is a strong entity in Kerala, will intervene to ensure no eligible person loses their vote and no discrepancies occur," he said.

He clarified that the party was not planning protests on SIR. He also reiterated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that there were "several discrepancies" in the voters’ list. PTI TBA SSK TBA SSK KH