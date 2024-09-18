CPI(M) accuses oppn of 'false propaganda' on Wayanad rehabilitation, announces protests

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 18 (PTI) Kerala's ruling CPI(M) on Wednesday accused the Congress-led opposition, BJP and a section of the media of spreading "false propaganda" about the rehabilitation efforts in landslides-hit Wayanad.

The party announced protests at district centres on September 24 to counter the 'misinformation' campaign. It also called for protests across all local centres in Wayanad district from September 20 to 23.

The CPI(M) state secretariat made the announcement through a statement after a section of the media allegedly reported that an exorbitant amount was spent on relief measures following the Wayanad landslides that left over 200 dead, while several are missing.

The BJP and the UDF targeted the state government over the reports, alleging that the Left dispensation was involved in corruption.

Reacting sharply to these allegations, the CPI(M) stated that the state government had prepared a detailed memorandum seeking aid for the rehabilitation of Wayanad, in adherence to the guidelines of the National Disaster Response Fund.

The memorandum was prepared in accordance with the central government's directive to provide a comprehensive proposal for Wayanad's rehabilitation, the CPI(M) said in a statement.

The party added Kerala submitted a memorandum to the central government, requesting an initial assistance of ₹1,202 crore for the rehabilitation of Wayanad following the devastating landslides.

"Despite 50 days having passed since the disaster, not a single rupee of central aid has been received, and false information is being spread, ignoring this fact. Notably, while other states affected by natural disasters have received central aid, Kerala continues to be neglected by the central government," the party alleged.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had claimed it was an attempt to undermine the state government’s efforts to secure assistance from the central government.

"The government submitted the memorandum outlining the estimated and additional expenses before the High Court. Now, attempts are being made using that document to falsely attack the state government. This goes against the state's interest," Vijayan had said.

He had also urged the media to correct the 'false report."