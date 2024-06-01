CPI(M) accuses ruling TMC workers of intimidating its polling agents

Kolkata, Jun 1 (PTI) The CPI(M) accused ruling Trinamool Congress workers of intimidating its polling agents and other electoral malpractices in different constituencies during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections being held in nine seats in West Bengal on Saturday.

CPI(M) candidates in Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Kolkata Dakshin, Dum Dum and Mathurapur alleged that polling agents of the party were facing intimidation and were forced out of the polling booths in some places.

The party alleged that despite the deployment of local police and central forces, incidents of threats and assault were taking place.

CPI(M)'s Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat candidate Pratikur Rahaman alleged that the party's workers and supporters were being intimidated in different places, including Diamond Harbour, Falta and parts of Budge Budge assembly segments.

"I had to shift one of our party workers to hospital after he was badly beaten up for protesting black taping the names of opposition candidates on EVMs," Rahaman said, pointing fingers at TMC supporters.

Accusing the CPI(M) of making lame excuses, TMC spokesperson Shantanu Sen sought to remind that the Left party does not have any representation in the West Bengal assembly or the outgoing Lok Sabha from the state.

He claimed that the CPI(M) will come out with similar results on June 4 also, when the counting of votes for the general elections will be held.

"Knowing fully well that they will also get a big zero, they are trying to give some lame excuses," Sen said.

Rahaman also claimed that voters were also being intimidated and that false voting was taking place in some places.

The Left party's candidate in the prestigious Kolkata Dakshin constituency, Saira Shah Halim, alleged that false voting was going on in some booths in the constituency.

A CPI(M) party official present at a booth in Ballygunge assembly segment claimed that their polling agent was forced out.

Similar allegations were also made by the CPI(M) in a few places in Basirhat and Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituencies.

In Baranagar assembly segment, where a byelection is also being held simultaneously, CPI(M) candidate Tanmay Bhattacharya scuffled with local TMC leaders at a booth in BKC College. Police officials intervened and separated them.

CPI(M)'s state secretariat member Samik Lahiri said that the party lodged complaints with the Election Commission alleging "mass scale rigging" in Diamond Harbour constituency.

"We have made two complaints to the EC with regard to Diamond Harbour," Lahiri, a four-term MP from the seat till 2009, said.

He said that several other complaints were also lodged with the EC over alleged intimidation of polling agents and false voting in other constituencies where polling was being held on Saturday. PTI AMR RG