CPI(M) activists held for attacks on League workers’ houses after local body polls in north Kerala

Kannur (Kerala), Dec 15 (PTI) CPI(M) activists were arrested for allegedly attacking the houses of Muslim League activists with weapons following the local body election results in this district, police said on Monday.

Kulavallur police, who registered cases in connection with the attacks that occurred at Panoor on Saturday, arrested Amal, Sreeju, Jeevan, Sachin and Renish.

A police official said a total of five cases have been registered in connection with the incidents of violence, including cases against activists of both the LDF and the UDF.

According to police, the accused were identified based on CCTV footage collected during the investigation, while some other suspects involved in the violence are still absconding.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody on Sunday, police said.

Meanwhile, police also launched a probe into an attack on the UDF office at Payannur and the vandalism of a Mahatma Gandhi statue at Ramanthali.

Police have also begun investigations into incidents of violence reported from various parts of Kasaragod district following the local body elections.

According to police, firecrackers were thrown into the house of a UDF activist at Bandadka, and a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Similarly, the Congress party office at Cheruvathoor was allegedly attacked by CPI(M) activists, during which the left party flags were waved after trespassing into the building, and firecrackers were burst inside the office, police said.