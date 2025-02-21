CPI(M) activists lock up police, release an accused from custody in Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Feb 21 (PTI) A case has been registered against over 50 CPI (M) workers for allegedly locking up police officers who were attempting to take into custody a person accused of assaulting police personnel a day ago amidst a temple festival near Thalassery here, police said on Friday.

According to an officer of Thalassery police station, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when officers were attempting to take into custody a CPI(M) activist accused of assaulting four police personnel during the temple festivities.

Twenty-seven CPI(M) activists are accused in that case.

When officers tried to take one of them into custody on Thursday afternoon, over 50 CPI(M) activists locked them up in a room and set free the accused, the officer claimed.

The incident at the temple had occurred following an alleged altercation between BJP and CPI(M) activists.

When the police officers on duty at the temple had attempted to break up the clash, activists of the ruling Left party allegedly assaulted them and obstructed them from performing their duties.