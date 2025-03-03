CPI(M) adopts resolution to resist privatisation of agriculture during meet in Parbhani

Thane, Mar 3 (PTI) Strengthening independent Left forces, fighting communalism and resisting privatisation and corporate takeover of agriculture were some resolutions adopted during the 24th Maharashtra state conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), a release stated on Monday.

The conference recently concluded in Selu in Parbhani district.

The conference unanimously passed eight key resolutions, including increasing struggles against the pro-corporate Modi government and condemning the genocidal war against Palestine, an official release by DR Ashok Dhawale, national president of the All India Kisan Sabha, stated.

It also marked a leadership transition, electing Dr Ajit Nawale as the new state secretary.

Resolutions on strengthening independent Left forces and fighting communalism, resisting privatisation and corporate takeover of agriculture, among others, were unanimously adopted during the meeting. PTI COR ARU