CPI(M) alleges anarchic influence in ASHA workers' protest, Congress hits back

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 24 (PTI) Kerala's ruling CPI(M) on Monday alleged that the ongoing protest in front of the state secretariat by "a few ASHA workers" against the Left government was being led by "certain anarchic groups".

A section of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers has been agitating outside the Kerala Secretariat for the past two weeks, demanding an increased honorarium and other benefits.

In an article in CPI(M) mouthpiece 'Deshabhimani,' senior party leader Elamaram Kareem said, "A few ASHA workers have been misled and manipulated into organising the protest in front of the Secretariat against the state government, which the anti-LDF media has eagerly taken up." He said this was a repetition of the protest that took place years ago in Munnar in Idukki district, where a section of workers from the Tata Tea Estate were mobilised under the banner of "Pombilai Orumai." "Back then, too, it was the media that fuelled the agitation," he said.

He stated that the Munnar protest was carried out by completely discrediting all the trade unions operating in the state and it was led by an anarchic organisation.

"Similarly, certain anarchic groups have now misled a few ASHA workers to start this protest. Since the slogans raised are against the LDF government, Congress leaders and some media houses have extended their support to this protest," Kareem said.

He added that the ASHA scheme was started in 2005 under the National Health Mission to improve healthcare in rural areas, focusing on maternal and child health.

ASHA workers are considered volunteers, not employees, so they are not entitled to minimum wages or fair salaries, Kareem said.

The state government can only follow central rules for these schemes and can provide salaries only to those hired through proper government processes, such as the Public Service Commission or Employment Exchange, he added.

He also alleged that the Congress was fuelling the agitations for political purposes.

Strongly reacting to Kareem's allegations, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, said the ASHA workers’ protest is not apolitical.

"We, as politicians, are also supporting this protest. Everyone protesting there is an ASHA worker," he said.

The Congress leader stated that a job that initially required just one or two hours of work per day for an honorarium of Rs 7,000 has now turned into a 12-to-14-hour workload.

"The ASHA workers have been burdened with excessive responsibilities. Not only has the government refused to increase their honorarium, but it has also spread false claims that ASHA workers receive Rs 13,000. Their honorarium for three months is still pending," the Congress leader told reporters in Malappuram.