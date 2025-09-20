CPI(M) alleges BJP-backed goons vandalised its party office with bulldozer in Tripura

Agartala, Sep 20 (PTI) The opposition CPI(M) on Saturday alleged that BJP-backed goons vandalised its party office with a bulldozer in West Tripura's Pratapgarh area.

Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Saturday claimed the goons came to the CPI(M) local committee office around 1.30 am with a bulldozer, and vandalised it.

"We have video clips showing the vandalism by BJP-backed miscreants," he said.

Chaudhury, who is also the CPI(M) state secretary, said the vandalism showed the BJP and RSS's "respect for democratic values".

"The BJP, which came to power by making false promises, is looting public funds and destroying the democratic atmosphere of the state," he claimed.

Describing the incident as a "cowardly act carried out under the cover of darkness", he said the police have not acted on the complaint filed regarding it yet.

BJP district president Ashim Bhattacharjee refused to comment on the incident.

CPI(M)'s district secretary, Ratan Das, said that this is the seventh time the party office has been attacked after the BJP came to power in the state.

"This time, they have destroyed the front gate and the doors of the office. It was a pre-planned attack. Police are inactive and no arrest has been made yet," he said.

Police said they have received a complaint.

"The JCB used in the attack has been seized and an investigation is underway," said Subrata Debnath, the officer-in-charge (OC) of the East Agartala police station. PTI PS SOM