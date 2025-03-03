CPI(M) alleges TMC supporters locked its office in Bengal's Baruipur

Kolkata, Mar 3 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Monday alleged that some people owing allegiance to the ruling Trinamool Congress locked the Marxist party's office at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district.

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty, who was at the party office when the alleged incident happened, said that party workers later broke the lock on the entrance door of the office.

"I want to tell those who did such an act that they must stop such activity," Chakraborty later told reporters.

"They cannot take control of a CPI(M) office by putting up some party flags and locking the entrance door," he said.

The CPI(M)-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI) observed a strike in colleges and universities on Monday to protest violence at Jadavpur University in Kolkata on Saturday. PTI AMR NN