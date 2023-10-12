CPI(M)-ally LJD merges with Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD

Kozhikode (Kerala), Oct 12 (PTI) The CPI(M)-ally Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), led by its president M V Shreyams Kumar, merged with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) at a political event here on Thursday.

The merger convention took place at the M K Premnath Nagar in the evening.

The convention adopted a resolution declaring the merger of the two socialist parties.

The resolution was adopted in the presence of RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Thousands of party workers and supporters, carrying RJD flags, were present at the convention.

Prior to the event, Yadav said in a press conference that the merger between RJD and LJD would fortify the party's standing in southern India, conveying a robust message to socialist factions across the nation.

He also said the Congress is an alliance partner of the RJD in his state, Bihar, but the party will be with the CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala. PTI HMP HMP KH