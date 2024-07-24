CPI(M) announces protests against Kerala's neglect in Union Budget

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 24 (PTI) Kerala's ruling CPI(M) has announced a two-day protest against the alleged neglect of the state in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Tuesday, terming it a serious matter.

In a statement, the Left party alleged that the Centre has ignored even the important projects demanded by Kerala and said it is holding protests at local centres from Wednesday.

"The budget's neglect of Kerala is a serious issue that needs to be addressed," the CPI(M) said.

While some states have received generous allocations, Kerala has been completely ignored, it alleged.

"The budget has not considered any of the state's demands, including the third railway line, Sabari railway project, AIIMS, reduction of loan limits, special financial package, and funds for the development of Vizhinjam," the party said.

The CPI(M) said the reduction in allocations for central schemes like Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Prime Minister's Nutrition Abhiyan, and MGNREGA will adversely affect the lives of ordinary people.

Taking a dig at the BJP, the CPI(M) said the saffron party's promise to resolve all issues after winning a Lok Sabha seat from Kerala had proven false.

"The budget has continued the traditional stance of neglecting Kerala. Despite the state's willingness to provide land, AIIMS has been ignored. There is a need for a united demand for AIIMS in Kerala," the Left party said, calling for a strong protest against this at local centers on July 24 and 25. PTI TGB TGB KH