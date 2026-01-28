CPI(M) asks UGC to rectify 'serious inadequacies' in new anti-discriminatory regulations

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Wednesday urged the University Grants Commission to extend its new regulation to counter caste-based discrimination in campuses to IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, and said that the formation of equity committees should be decided through a democratic process rather than leaving it to heads of institutions.

A row has erupted after the UGC notified the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, on January 13, making it mandatory for all higher education institutions affiliated to it to constitute equity committees comprising members from OBC, SC and ST communities to address complaints of discrimination and promote inclusion.

The move has drawn backlash from several quarters, with many claiming the regulations could be misused to foment caste-based discontent and vitiate the academic environment.

In a statement issued here, the CPI(M) urged the UGC to urgently rectify the "serious inadequacies" in the regulations, especially in the formation of equity committees to address discrimination. While the formation of such panels is a positive step, those must be closely monitored, the Left party said.

"These regulations flow from Article 14 of the Constitution and are a response to Supreme Court observations, as were the 2012 regulations, and must therefore be enforced in both letter and spirit," it said.

The CPI(M) said this new regulation is confined only to universities and their affiliated colleges, and is not enforceable in IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, and other similar bodies.

"It is imperative that the government address this serious lacuna and extend effective equity mechanisms to these institutions as well.

"The constitution of equity committees should not be left to the whims and fancies of the head of the institution. Instead, it must be carried out through democratically elected representatives of students, faculty, and non-teaching staff to ensure credibility and accountability," the CPI(M) said.

The party also said the UGC has "appropriated to itself the authority to appoint an ombudsperson to adjudicate appeals against decisions of the Equity Committee".

"Given that a substantial number of universities are established under Acts of state legislatures, the power to appoint an ombudsperson should rest with the respective state governments, in keeping with the federal principles enshrined in the Constitution," it added.

The CPI(M) alleged that the BJP-led Union government has "increased communalised education by introducing retrograde and unscientific elements into academic curricula".

"The inclusion of texts such as the 'Manusmriti', which legitimises caste discrimination and glorifies a varna-based, oppressive, and exploitative social order, will only reinforce prejudices based on caste and gender. The government must immediately remove such obscurantist texts from the syllabi," it said.

The party accused the RSS and its affiliate organisations of "exploiting the notification of these Regulations to foment caste divisions within educational institutions".

"The union government must take immediate steps to curb such attempts and act firmly against them," it asserted.

The Left party appealed to students and all associated with educational institutions to maintain unity, as only through collective effort can caste discrimination be effectively fought. PTI AO NSD NSD