CPI(M) attacks NSS general secretary on temple custom row

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3 (PTI) CPI(M) Kerala state secretary M V Govindan on Friday flayed the statement of Nair Service Society general secretary G Sukumaran Nair that age-old customs and rituals in temples should be protected.

"He (Nair) should remember that NSS founder Mannathu Padmanabhan had emerged as a great social reformer by fighting against obsolete rituals," Govindan said, speaking at the Kottayam district conference of the CPI(M).

The NSS founder had always upheld progressive values and stood for the rights of the downtrodden, while leading the forward community organisation, he said.

He was reacting to Nair’s sharp criticism of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his endorsement of Sivagiri Mutt chief Swami Satchidananda’s statement that temples should give up the custom of not allowing male devotees wearing shirts.

While welcoming the Swami's stand, the Chief Minister had said such practices could be avoided in accordance with the changing times.

Stating that NSS was against changing age-old customs and rituals, Nair had challenged the Chief Minister if he had the guts to attack the customs in other religions.

“Temples across the state are managed by various subdivisions in the Hindu community who follow different rituals where devotees can worship without disrupting the practices there,” he had said.

Joining the issue, Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Nateshan on Friday said the row over the issue should not affect unity of Hindus.

Nateshan said there is nothing new about the statement of Swami Satchidananda. Many temples under SNDP are allowing male devotees to enter temples wearing upper garments.

"Some temples may have different practices, but this cannot be abolished in a day," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Kerala Yogakshema Sabha president Akkeeramon Kalidasan Bhattathiripad welcomed the NSS stand and said the customs and practices in temples should be decided by the tantris and others associated with the places of worship.

"The comment of Chief Minister on the custom of shirtless entry into temples was unwarranted. It is not a political issue and not something to be decided by the government," he said.

Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prashanth said there should be a healthy discussion on whether timely changes are needed in the customs being followed at various temples. PTI MVG MVG ADB