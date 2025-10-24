CPI(M) begins week-long demonstration in Tripura

Agartala, Oct 24 (PTI) Tripura's main opposition party, the CPI(M), on Friday kicked off a week-long agitation on a three-point charter of demands, including the arrest of those linked with the recent seizure of a large quantity of banned cough syrup.

Security forces on October 16 seized over 90,000 bottles of cough syrup from a goods train at Jirania railway station in West Tripura district.

Speaking at the site of the sit-in here, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Tripura Assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, said, "No arrests have been made in connection with the seizure so far." "This is not the first instance of banned cough syrup being smuggled into Tripura in a goods train. Such a daring attempt is not possible without the support of politicians. That's why no arrest has been made in the case so far," he alleged.

Chaudhury also slammed the present government over corruption and "worsening" law and order in the northeastern state.

Former chief minister Manik Sarkar criticised the BJP-led coalition government over corruption, saying that blocks have become the epicenter of corrupt practices.

"Literally, a competition is underway between the Tipra Motha-controlled Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and BJP-ruled state government over looting public money," he said.

Sarkar also lashed out at Chief Minister Manik Saha over his claim of recruiting over 20,000 employees.

"Our chief minister is putting up a brave face, claiming that over 20,000 vacant posts have been filled up in the last seven-and-a-half years. Actually, the number of government employees has fallen from 1,65,000 in 2018 to 1,20,000 now," he claimed.

The other demands of the CPI(M) include arrest of rape-accused persons and resignation of a minister over a recent controversy. PTI PS ACD