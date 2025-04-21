CPI(M) Bengal state committee constitutes 15-member party secretariat

Kolkata, Apr 21 (PTI) The CPI(M) West Bengal state committee on Monday constituted a new secretariat of the party comprising 15 members, an official said.

Among the members are two new entrants - party youth leader Minakshi Mukherjee and Saiyad Hossain, he said.

The new secretariat was constituted in a meeting of the party’s state committee.

The other 13 members are CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Mohammed Salim, Ram Chandra Dome, Sridip Bhattacharya, Sujan Chakraborty, Avash Roychowdhury, Samik Lahiri, Sumit De, Debolina Hembram, Debabrata Ghosh, Anadi Sahu, Kallol Majumdar, Palash Das and Jiaul Alam, the party said in a statement.

The state committee meeting here was attended by the newly elected CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby.

The CPI(M) started its campaign for the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections during a mega rally of the party's frontal organisations at the Brigade Parade Grounds here on Sunday. PTI AMR RBT