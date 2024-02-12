CPI(M), BJP preventing govt recruitments by moving courts: Mamata

Arambagh (WB), Feb 12 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused opposition BJP and CPI(M) of preventing recruitments in various departments by moving courts and destroying the future of the youths of the state.

Advertisment

Banerjee claimed that efforts are on to malign the Trinamool Congress government on false corruption charges, though it has been working hard for the overall development of the state.

"We want to start appointments for five lakh government jobs. But please tell CPI(M) and BJP leaders not to prevent us from giving jobs to unemployed youths by going to courts and destroying their future by blocking recruitments," she said.

"Anyone can go to court, it's their fundamental right. But don't they have mercy? There are so many vacant positions but for CPI(M)-BJP-Congress leaders, I am not able to hire," she said.

Advertisment

Addressing a government programme at Arambagh in Hooghly district, Banerjee said despite a "financial blockade" by the Centre, the state government has managed to bring several welfare schemes for the benefit of the poor.

"No state or country in the world can compete with us in terms of development. This is because, despite Delhi's best attempts to deprive us, we have managed to bring in these welfare schemes for our people.

"We have been doing so much for the benefit of the people, but still efforts are on to malign us on fake corruption charges," she said.

Advertisment

Her comments come in the backdrop of several TMC leaders being arrested by the central investigative agencies in the last few years in various corruption cases.

The TMC supremo criticised the BJP-led central government, alleging an attempt to financially starve the state by withholding the state's dues amounting to Rs 1.18 lakh crore.

Reacting to Banerjee's claim that opposition has halted the recruitment process, BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the allegations are baseless.

"Recruitment process under the state government has been under question as there has been rampant corruption. If the recruitment has stopped, it is because of the corruption of TMC," he said. PTI PNT MNB