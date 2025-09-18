CPI(M) blames Congress for smear campaign against its leaders

Kochi, Sep 18 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) on Thursday accused the Congress of running a smear campaign against some of the Left party's popular leaders, including an MLA, from Kochi, an allegation denied by the grand old party which claimed it was all part of the sectarianism within the Marxist organisation.

CPI(M) leader from Kochi, K J Shine teacher, who contested in the last Lok Sabha polls claimed that there has been widespread false propaganda against her and her husband that was meant to attack her personally and her family.

Without naming a party, she said in a Facebook post that such politics of "decadence and cowardice" aimed at destroying her politically and personally will be confronted legally and politically.

She claimed that her name and pictures were used in an insulting way by right-wing social media handles to save right-wing politics.

Shine said that she will lodge a complaint with the chief minister, state police chief and the Kerala Women's Commission regarding the smear campaign being run against her.

CPI(M) MLA from Vypin constituency, K N Unnikrishnan, who too claims to be targeted by the smear campaign, said it was being done to protect some vested political interests and destroy his political career.

He alleged that it was a "brazen" attempt at saving the "crumbling" Congress politics from the "abyss of political decay".

He further said that the right-wing political forces have always used the tactic of defaming Left leaders to destroy the communist movement.

Unnikrishnan said he will confront the smear campaign politically and legally to ensure that those spreading it are brought before the law and punished.

The ruling party's Ernakulam District Secretary S Satheesh echoed similar views and said that false propaganda was being spread to cover up the accusations against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

"Such actions will be confronted politically and legally. We will protect and support all women activists who are properly engaged in public work," he said.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas denied the allegations and said that the smear campaign was an outcome of the sectarianism within the Left party.

He said that Congress or its leaders had no role in it and questioned how the grand old party can be blamed for any propaganda being spread on social media by others.

He demanded that Satheesh withdraw his allegations which were made without finding out the truth.

He said that the CPI(M) should carry out an internal examination in connection with the incident, instead of blaming the Congress for it. PTI HMP HMP SA