CPI(M) calls for anti-war rallies across Kerala against Israeli attacks on Iran

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 17 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Tuesday called for holding anti-war rallies and anti-imperialist programmes across the state on June 17 and 18 against the alleged US-backed Israeli aggression in Iran.

The Left party said that Israel's actions have turned West Asia into a battlefield and created a fear of war in the world.

The CPI(M), in its statement, also raised the plight of the people in Palestine and alleged that India was consenting to the attacks on them by being silent on the issue.

In its statement, the Left party accused Israel of adopting a policy of invading a sovereign state and destroying all of its systems.

It claimed that such measures were being taken by Israel for the US imperialist interests of destroying Iran and eliminating all opposition in West Asia.

It is noteworthy that countries, including China, are coming forward against such policies, it said.

Israel is attacking the nuclear facilities of Iran, which has repeatedly stated that it was developing nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, the statement said.

These facts have also come to light in international inspections, it added.

The Left party pointed out that the US had invaded Iraq on the pretext of destroying the chemical weapons allegedly being built by the west Asian nation."In the end, it became clear that there were no such facilities in Iraq," it contended.

Referring to the attacks on the Palestinian people in Gaza, the CPI(M) said that such acts of aggression were continuing in the region in violation of the United Nations resolution that the Palestinians should have an independent state.

"India, which has always stood with the Palestinian people, is now silently giving its consent to such activities by standing as a junior partner of the United States," it alleged.

The Left party said that everyone needs to be vigilant against attempts to reduce these inhumane activities to religious conflicts and the entire masses should be mobilised to oppose such policies whose alleged goals are to protect the interests of arms dealers at the cost of people's lives.

Israel has claimed that its sweeping assault on Iran's top military leaders, nuclear scientists, uranium enrichment sites and ballistic missile programme were necessary to prevent its longtime adversary from getting any closer to building an atomic weapon.

The strikes have killed at least 224 people since Friday.

Iran has retaliated by launching more than 370 missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel.

So far, 24 people have been killed in Israel and more than 500 wounded.

The Israeli military said a new barrage of missiles was launched on Tuesday, and explosions could be heard in northern Israel. PTI HMP HMP KH