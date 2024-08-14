CPI(M) carried out communal campaign in Vadakara before LS polls: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday accused the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala of carrying out a communal campaign in Vadakara constituency during the Lok Sabha polls through the "kafir" campaign hours before polling for the seat was to commence.

The issue in question pertains to a social media post put up ahead of the Vadakara election that reportedly asked people not to vote for LDF candidate K K Shailaja as she was a "kafir" (non-believer).

Reportedly, police have found that the post in question was circulated on some CPI(M) online pages and WhatsApp groups.

LDF MLA K K Shailaja, who lost to UDF's Shafi Parambil in the LS polls in Vadakara, said she has not seen the police report, but does not believe any Left party worker or member was behind it as the campaign was aimed at hurting their front in the elections.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan and Congress MP Parambil said the police probe into the "kafir" campaign and its recent report vindicates the party's stand that they had nothing to do with it.

According to the police report, the fake campaign was circulated on five CPI(M) online pages and WhatsApp groups and social media accounts of some party leaders, they said.

They alleged that it was an attempt to create communal divide among the people of Vadakara just ahead of the polls merely to get votes.

Satheesan, in a statement, said the campaign was akin to a "terror act" and would even put the Sangh Parivar to shame.

He alleged that the police were aware who all were behind it, but they are afraid to take action as it might affect some top leaders of the Left party.

He further said that the UDF will not let the matter go and will fight it legally till the actual culprits behind the campaign are brought to justice.

Speaking along similar lines, Parambil said that such campaigns by the Left party failed to sway the people of Vadakara who right from the start realised that it was a fake post.

This was clear from the huge win by UDF by a margin of over one lakh votes. he added.

Parambil further said that neither the Congress nor the UDF needs to resort to communal tactics to win elections and they would prefer to lose rather than employ such measures.

He too blamed the police for being "soft" on the issue and working in "slow motion".

"If it were any other party, if it were the UDF who were behind it, action would have been taken within hours. They would have carried out the probe expeditiously and energetically," he claimed.

Both Satheesan and Parambil contended that the police were forced to investigate the matter seriously due to the intervention by the court.

Shailaja, meanwhile, denied any involvement by the Left party, saying that the campaign was aimed at hurting the election prospects of the CPI(M) and LDF.

"I have not seen the police report. But, I don't think anyone from the CPI(M) is involved in it. It has to be investigated thoroughly. Let the police do so," she said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too said that he was unaware about the contents of the police report.

"Let the police complete its investigation. Then we will see," he said when the issue was raised during his press conference here.

