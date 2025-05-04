CPI(M) claims India cutting tariff to mollify Trump, wants farmers' interest secured in trade deal

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The CPI(M) has said India should resist moves harmful to farmers' interests while hammering out a bilateral trade deal with the US and accused the Narendra Modi government of voluntarily cutting tariffs on American imports to "appease" Washington.

A statement issued on Sunday a day after a meeting of the Left party's Politburo also called for the international community to pressure Israel into declaring a ceasefire in Gaza and allow "unhindered" access to food and other essential commodities to the people there.

Condemning the continued conflict in Gaza, it said the people of the area are suffering from mass starvation due to Israeli attacks and the ban on the movement of aid convoys.

About the negotiations over the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) between India and the US amid economic uncertainties brought in by President Donald Trump's tariff threats, the Left party said Washington wants India to open its market for agricultural products for the US and bring changes in patent laws.

Noting that two rounds of negotiations have already been held and the deal is expected to be struck by the end of this year, the CPI (M) said, "India should resist all such efforts which are going to harm the interests of our farmers and the country." The aim of hammering out the BTA is to more than double bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

On Trump's trade barriers with other countries, the Left party observed the US imposed increased tariffs on almost all countries but later "backtracked" and paused it for 90 days on all countries, barring China. "China, Canada, Mexico and the EU retaliated by increasing tariffs on goods they import from the US. Unlike them, the Indian government did not react against the imposition of tariffs on Indian goods and instead is trying to appease Trump, by voluntarily reducing tariffs," the CPI(M) observed.