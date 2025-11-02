CPI(M) condemns attack on lawyer attending public hearing against mineral theft

Chennai, Nov 2 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Sunday condemned the attack on a lawyer when he was attending a public hearing in Tirunelveli against mineral theft.

According to CPI(M) leader K Balakrishnan, the lawyer was from People’s Union for Civil Liberties, a human rights organisation.

The hearing was organised on behalf of the Arappor Iyakkam.

Balakrishnan said the lawyer, identified as Suresh, was attacked by mineral exploitation thugs. His colleague Jayaraman was also present.

"This happened in the presence of the police. It is shocking that this gang engages in blatant attacks and threats even after the exploitation and smuggling of rare earth elements worth thousands of crores has been exposed in the courts," he added.

He demanded that the government should arrest all the members of the gang involved in the attack and provide adequate security to both Suresh and Jayaraman, lawyers, who are standing against mineral exploitation. PTI JR KH