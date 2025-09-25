CPI(M) condemns 'brutal repression' of protesters in Ladakh

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Thursday condemned the "brutal repression" in Ladakh, where violence erupted on Wednesday amid protests for statehood and inclusion under Sixth Schedule.

In a statement issued here, the Left party alleged that the Union government is responsible for creating the circumstances that led to violence in a traditionally peaceful place, and urged it to engage in "meaningful dialogue".

"The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly condemns the brutal repression unleashed by the Union Territory administration under the Central government against the people of Ladakh. This violent crackdown has resulted in the tragic loss of four lives and left several others injured," the statement read.

"For the past six years, the people of Ladakh have been demanding statehood with a fully empowered legislature, as well as the inclusion of the region under Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. This would grant them the constitutional safeguards and benefits enjoyed by people in many northeastern states," it said.

The Left party said the demand for these rights has been consistently ignored by the BJP-led Central government.

"Frustrated by the government's callous disregard for their legitimate demands and the refusal to address these concerns through several rounds of negotiations over the past three years, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and other people's organisations launched a peaceful hunger strike that lasted 15 days. Instead of engaging in meaningful dialogue, the Central government chose to respond with forceful arrests of those who went on hunger strike, which only led to widespread protests and unrest among people," the CPI(M) said.

"Even after creating the circumstances responsible for this violence in a traditionally peaceful place, the Central government is now blaming the agitators.The CPI(M) urges the Central government to immediately cease all repressive measures and engage in meaningful negotiations with the representatives of the movement," it said.

"Furthermore, we demand that the government provide adequate compensation to the families of those who lost their lives, and to those who were injured in the police repression," it added.

Four people were killed and at least 80 injured in day-long clashes in Leh on Wednesday during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB). PTI AO RUK RUK